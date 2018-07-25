Elderly man dies in Galway farm accident

A man in his 70s has died in a farm accident in County Galway.

Gardaí said the accident happened at a property in Crannagh, near Gort yesterday morning.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out later today.

Gardaí and the Health Service Authority (HSA) are investigating the incident.

It comes as the HSA warned that the agricultural sector had the highest fatality rate in the country once again last year.

24 people died on Irish farms in 2017.

A total of 47 people lost their lives in work-related accidents last year.