An elderly man has died following a house fire in south Dublin.

Gardaí and the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the blaze at a house on Merrion Road at around 3.00pm Tuesday.

Three crews from Donnybrook and Fire Brigade Headquarters fought the fire.

The man's body was discovered in the house and he was pronounced at scene.

The body of a dog was also found with the man.

The incident is not thought to be suspicious.