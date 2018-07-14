Elderly man dies after being found with serious injuries in Dublin

An elderly man has died after being seriously injured at a house in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the house in at Rowlagh Green in Clondalkin at around 8:45pm last night.

On arrival they found a 74-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe there was a domestic dispute at the house earlier in the evening.

The scene has been preserved and Gardaí are due to carry out a technical examination this morning.

A post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

Gardaí are calling for witnesses or anyone who can help their investigation to contact them.