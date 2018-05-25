Eighth Amendment referendum: Polling stations reporting higher turnout than usual

Turnout was high ahead of an expected lunchtime rush, with the weather said to be helping

Polling station in Drumcondra this morning. Image: Paul Quinn

Polling stations across the country are reporting higher voter turnout than normal in the abortion referendum.

It's ahead of an expected voter rush over lunchtime.

Polls opened at 7am, and will close at 10pm tonight.

Voter number across the country look high with a number of areas already reporting 20% turnout.

In Dublin, many centres have said they're busier than they were during the marriage referendum.

The Taoiseach's polling station in Castleknock had hit 14% turnout just after 10am.

Some stations in Limerick City are reporting 25% turnout already, with queues outside some polling centres at 7am this morning.

Galway was brisker than usual in the morning, while Cork overall had a quiet start but numbers have picked up.

In Waterford City turnout is also high.

In more rural counties Tipperary has seen a high of 20% turnout in Carrick on Suir and a low of 10% in Roscrea.

Roscommon and Leitrim are reporting high turnouts ahead of lunchtime.

Edgesworthstown in Co Longford saw a groom and his groomsmen arrive to vote early this morning before the wedding.

Many areas are reporting voting levels higher than the marriage referendum, saying they think the good weather is helping.


