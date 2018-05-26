Eighth Amendment referendum: The rural urban divide that did not happen

It is something we hear in votes again and again - that the country is generally split with an urban rural divide.

Some say the large urban centres are seen as more progressive on social issues, while rural areas tend to be more conservative.

But the referendum on the Eighth Amendment has shown this myth is just that.

Exit polls published on Friday showed that the urban rural divide was just not there.

The first poll from the Irish Times showed the majority in favour of repeal in rural Ireland was smaller than in urban Ireland, but not by much.

Some 60% of rural voters polled were in favour of repeal, while that number climbed to 71% for urban voters.

And this is being confirmed as ballots are counted around the country.

With around two-third of the boxes tallied in Limerick, 65.9% said Yes in the city and 58.54% said Yes in the county.

Cork North Central is 64% Yes, with Cork South-Central 68% in favour of repeal.

All five Dublin city constituencies are closing in on voting three-to-one in favour of repeal.

Laois looks like it will go 58% to 42% in favour of Yes, while Roscommon also now looks like there will be a strong Yes vote.

With all boxes counted it stands at 57% Yes with a 42% No.

An early tally from Wicklow, with 21% boxes open show a Yes vote of 73.5% and No of 26.5%.

Ballot boxes are opened in the Dublin Count Centre at the RDS | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Speaking earlier in his Wicklow constituency count centre, Health Minister Simon Harris said: "There were efforts during the course of this campaign to suggest there was a rural Ireland and an urban Ireland - but what we're now seeing is that there's a compassionate campaign in both rural and urban Ireland."

"I'm just so grateful to the Irish people for voting in the way they have."

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Ireland has made a "powerful decision" for change - with a strong Yes vote in urban and rural areas.

"For the first time, Ireland is going to able to legislate to protect women in their own country - and we are not going to see thousands of women travelling to cities like Birmingham and Manchewster on their own - lonely, vulberbale - any longer.

"And that makes me very proud as an Irish person that our people, rural and urban, have voted in such huge numbers to allow us to make appropriate change which is compassionate - and which in my view with get the strong endorsement of the Oireachtas in a few month's time."