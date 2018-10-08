Eight food businesses were served with closure orders in September

The FSAI says the closure orders were "mainly due to filthy conditions and unhygienic practices"

Eight food businesses were served with closure orders in September.

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) says orders were issued against shops, restaurants, a takeaway and a bakery.

Reasons for closures ranged from flies being observed in a dough mixture, to a "live rat emanating from the drain when the tap at the kitchen sink was switched on" at one location. 

Other reasons for individual closures included no allergen information being available for customers, and food being stored beyond their use-by dates.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, observed: “It is very concerning to see that the reasons for Closure Orders this month were mainly due to filthy conditions and unhygienic practices.

"It is essential that food businesses have a strong food safety and hygiene culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team.

"Failure to recognise the importance of food safety in a food business reflects poorly not only on that business, but also on the entire food industry.”

Full details of the enforcement orders are available on the FSAI website.

Two closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998:

  • Echemas Trading Store (retailer), 11 Upper Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick
  • Khyber Garden (restaurant), 11 Market Street, Kells, Meath

Six of the orders were served under EC regulations:

  • Oldcourt East Bakery, 1 Main Street, Castlelyons, Cork
  • Bengal Indian Foodstall, Trading at Semple Stadium, Thurles, Tipperary
  • Kings (takeaway), Unit 8, Bayside Shopping Centre, Bayside, Sutton, Dublin 13
  • Super Ketones (retailer), 76 Prospect Hill, Galway
  • Mint Leaf (restaurant), 157 Drumcondra Road Lower, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
  • Baby Pure Water Limited (packaged water), Ardbraccan, Navan, Meath

