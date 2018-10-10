EgyptAir magazine 'apologises for any misunderstanding' after bizarre Drew Barrymore article

The group behind EgyptAir's in-flight magazine has "apologised for any misunderstanding" after it published a bizarre article about Drew Barrymore.

The English-language article in Horus magazine features odd grammatical details and unusual phrasing, and includes an apparent interview with the US actress.

An introduction to the article states: "The beautiful American Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to temporary [sic] take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother.

"Barrymore has had almost 17 relationships, engagements and marriages; psychologists believe that her behaviour is only natural since she lacked the male role model in her life after her parents' divorce when she was only 9 years old."

The interview itself includes alleged direct quotes from the actress, such as: "I do not intentionally follow certain parenting methods with my daughters and I do not consult with psychologists... I focus on nurturing their minds as well as their small bodies."

The article quickly went viral after being shared by a passenger on social media:

This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal. pic.twitter.com/fN3lNHXbL0 — Adam Baron (@adammbaron) October 2, 2018

Amid speculation about whether the interview was real, EgyptAir defended the article as a "professional magazine interview".

Ms Barrymore's representatives claimed she 'did not participate' in an interview with the magazine.

However, in what appeared to be tweets from the article's credited author Aida Takla, it was claimed that the interview with 'Drew Barrimoor [sic]... is genuine'.

This doesn't negate the fact that the interview with Drew Barrimoor which took place in New York is genuine &far from fake.

As far as Drew we interviewed her several times I saw her grow up before my eyes she is charming and talented.@EGYPTAIR — Aida (@Aidatakla1) October 3, 2018

In a statement quoted by the Ahram news agency, the Ahram Advertising Agency - the organisation behind the in-flight magazine - has moved to clarify the situation.

It suggests that Ms Barrymore's representatives didn't realise that the original author writes for Horus magazine, "along with other publications".

The agency said that translators are "responsible solely for the accuracy of the translation to English".

On the subject of the surreal introduction to the article, the agency claims: "As is generally accepted, the lead is not part of the text of the article. It is a product of the editor’s creativity produced on the condition that it contains no information that is contrary to the truth."

It also explains that it will investigate the "source material that the translator depended on to write the interview".

The statement adds: "We stress that we hold the highest esteem for the actress Drew Barrymore and we are aware of how successful she is and how many admirers she has around the world.

"We apologise for any misunderstanding that might be interpreted as an offence to the great artist."