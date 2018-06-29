Ed Sheeran sued for second time for allegedly copying 'Let's Get It On'

The singer-songwriter has denied the allegations
Musician Ed Sheeran is being sued for a second time over allegations he copied parts of a Marvin Gaye song.
A company that owns the copyright of part of the song Let's Get It On wants $100 million (around €86 million) over claims the British star copied it for his track Thinking Out Loud.
Two years ago, Sheeran was sued by the family of Edward Townsend, the co-writer of the 70s hit.
Sheeran has denied the allegations.
According to BBC, a company called Structured Asset Sales - which owns one-third of Let's Get It On - is alleging that Thinking Out Loud copies "the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping" of the 1973 hit.
It has now begun a lawsuit separate to the existing one.
In a separate case in 2015, a US jury ruled that the hit song Blurred Lines copied Marvin Gaye track Got to Give It Up.
The estate of the late singer was awarded $7.3m, although that was later reduced to $5.3 million.
Robin Thicke - one of the writers of the song - appeared to reference the lawsuits in a tweet to Ed Sheeran:
Hey @edsheeran, call me.— Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) June 28, 2018