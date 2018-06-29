Ed Sheeran sued for second time for allegedly copying 'Let's Get It On'

Musician Ed Sheeran is being sued for a second time over allegations he copied parts of a Marvin Gaye song.

A company that owns the copyright of part of the song Let's Get It On wants $100 million (around €86 million) over claims the British star copied it for his track Thinking Out Loud.

Two years ago, Sheeran was sued by the family of Edward Townsend, the co-writer of the 70s hit.

Sheeran has denied the allegations.

According to BBC, a company called Structured Asset Sales - which owns one-third of Let's Get It On - is alleging that Thinking Out Loud copies "the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping" of the 1973 hit.

It has now begun a lawsuit separate to the existing one.

In a separate case in 2015, a US jury ruled that the hit song Blurred Lines copied Marvin Gaye track Got to Give It Up.

The estate of the late singer was awarded $7.3m, although that was later reduced to $5.3 million.

Robin Thicke - one of the writers of the song - appeared to reference the lawsuits in a tweet to Ed Sheeran: