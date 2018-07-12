EY Ireland to create 520 new jobs across the country

Some 520 jobs have been announced at global services firm EY.

The new jobs will be spread across the firm’s seven Irish offices with positions available in consulting, auditing, tax and corporate finance.

The company already employs 2,500 people in Ireland.

Frank O'Keefe, managing partner with EY, said there is a high demand for people with STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) backgrounds – as well as those with traditional tax and accounting qualifications

“215 of those jobs will be experienced hires – so people who are already working either in our business around the world or here in Ireland in different businesses,” he said.

“305 jobs will be graduates coming in to our business and coming in to work for the first time.”

Today EY Ireland announce the creation of 520 jobs, bringing together the best #talent and latest technology to drive truly transformative innovation in our services. Find out more at - https://t.co/SnaG4pIS2P pic.twitter.com/t1yZGot0xH — EY Ireland (@EY_Ireland) July 12, 2018

The experienced roles average upwards of €65,000 per year with recruiting to get underway immediately.

The graduate roles begin in September.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the announcement will help “copper-fasten our reputation as a leading country for top talent and investment."

“We want to retain home-grown talent and also attract highly skilled workers from abroad, so the opportunity that EY provides candidates to base themselves in Ireland while gaining international experience through their global network and client base is vitally important for Ireland Inc.,” he said.

EY Ireland's new Managing Partner Frank O’Keeffe will make an exciting announcement today - listen out.... pic.twitter.com/WcCqA1b41q — EY Ireland (@EY_Ireland) July 12, 2018

EY said more than half of the new roles follow “market-leading double-digit growth for four consecutive years.”

Mr O’Keefe said that while “geopolitical uncertainty and technological disruption will undoubtedly present challenges” for business and the economy, Ireland is “facing these challenges from a position of great strength and flexibility.”

145 of the new roles will be based in EY’s two Dublin offices, with the remaining spread across EY’s other five offices in Ireland – Belfast, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.