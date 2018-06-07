EU offering free Inter Rail tickets to 140 Irish 18-year-olds this year

140 Irish 18-year-olds are being offered free Inter Rail tickets as part of a new scheme to promote Europe to young people.

Applications for the Discover EU project open to 15,000 people on the 12th of June via the European Youth Portal.

Applicants will be able to travel to up to four foreign country destinations within the EU, with the scheme covering trips made between July and September.

Dublin MEP Brian Hayes says if the pilot programme is successful it will be expanded out over seven years.

He explained: "140 Irish citizens will have the opportunity to travel across the EU Inter Rail network from France to Estonia or Denmark to Italy.

"Furthermore, the EU will assist citizens from countries such as Ireland, Malta and Cyprus who have additional travel costs to reach the Inter Rail network.”

He added: “Over €30 billion has been invested by the EU in the European Rail Network. Encouraging people to use it makes perfect sense.

"While DiscoverEU is a small project now it has the potential to be as successful as other EU programmes like Erasmus.”

Applications will be open between 12 June 2018 until 26 June 2018, with anybody who will be 18 on July 1st eligible to apply.