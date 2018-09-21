EU leaders and Conservative rebels slam Theresa May's Brexit plans

Some members of Theresa May's own Conservative party in the UK insist the reaction of EU leaders to her Brexit proposal proves it's now dead.

Downing Street had hoped the British Prime Minister would get some words of encouragement at a meeting in Austria yesterday, where she again worked to persuade her European counterparts to support her 'Chequers' plan.

Instead, European Council president Donald Tusk insisted the proposals on the future relationship 'would not work' - while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar dismissed suggestions there had been progress on the Irish backstop to avoid a hard border.

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg - a prominent pro-Brexit politician - said Mrs May's plan isn't viable, claiming it will keep the UK "tied into the failing European Union economic model".

Criticising the Chequers plans, he added: "The EU was not going to accept it, and it's not leaving the European Union.

"It won't protect jobs - it will deny us the opportunity to create jobs."

The European Council summit also came as Mrs May's former Brexit secretary David Davis warned that around 40 Conservative rebels are ready to vote down the Chequers plan - meaning it wouldn't make it through the House of Commons.

In an interview with the Huffington Post, Mr Davis - who resigned over the Chequers proposals - argued: "The argument that this is all that’s on offer is just nonsense."

He suggested a free trade deal similar to those between the EU and Canada, noting: "In November when the alternatives are either no deal or WTO or free trade-plus, free-trade plus will look very attractive.

"The EU will have walked Chequers up a cul de sac because they will try and get more."

Mrs May's plans will face a crucial test at the Conservative party conference, which gets underway on September 30th, where the party leader will be able to gauge the level of internal opposition to the proposals ahead of a House of Commons vote.

Proposals 'not acceptable'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron also gave a thumbs down to Mrs May's proposals during yesterday's summit.

Ms Merkel warned there is "still a lot of work to do" before a future trade agreement is reached.

The French President, meanwhile, argued: "We all agreed on this today, the proposals in their current state are not acceptable. The Chequers plan cannot be take it or leave it."

Mr Macron also attacked those who "predicted easy solutions" for leaving the EU as "liars", adding: "What's more, they left the next day so they didn't have to handle it."

Mrs May, meanwhile, insisted that the Brexit proposals agreed by the British cabinet at her Chequers country estate were the "only serious credible" way to avoid a hard border.

She also repeated her opposition to an EU proposal for an Irish border backstop - in the event of a no-deal Brexit - as it would "divide the UK into two customs territories".