EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on two-day visit to Ireland

The chief Brexit negotiator of the European Union is on a two-day visit to Ireland.

Michel Barnier will deliver a keynote speech at the All-Island Civic Dialogue on Brexit in Dundalk on Monday morning.

He will also give an overview of the ongoing Article 50 negotiations with the UK.

This will then be followed by a Q&A at Dundalk Institute of Technology.

Mr Barnier will then meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

He will also meet participants from the 'Young People and Brexit' session, as well as the Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and the Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

Following the all-island civic dialogue, he will travel to Newry in Northern Ireland - where he will have a roundtable discussion at InterTradeIreland with a number of business stakeholders and cross-border groups.

On Tuesday, he will be in Derry where he will again meet a range of business stakeholders and cross-border groups and companies.

He will finish his trip with a visit to rural representatives in Dungannon.

The visit comes as Tánaiste Simon Coveney has insisted 'substantial progress' has to be made on the Irish border issue before the next major Brexit deadline in June.

EU leaders will meet in June, and that summit is seen as one of the key deadlines ahead of Britain leaving the EU next year.

There is an ultimate deadline of October for the overall withdrawal treaty to be agreed, so it can become law before the full withdrawal in March 2019.