ECB announces €100 and €200 banknotes to be replaced from next May

The European Central Bank (ECB) has unveiled the new €100 and €200 banknotes, which will enter into circulation in May 2019.

The bank says the new notes make use of new and innovative security features.

Like the other denominations, the new notes are easy to check when using the 'feel, look and tilt' method.

At the top of the silvery stripe a satellite hologram shows small '€' symbols that moves around the number and becomes clearer under direct light.

The silvery stripe also shows the portrait of Europa, the architectural motif and a large '€' symbol.

The new €100 and €200 notes | Image: European Central Bank

The new €100 and €200 banknotes also feature an enhanced emerald number.

While the emerald number is present on all the other notes of the Europa series, this enhanced version also shows '€' symbols inside the numerals.

In addition to the security features that can be seen with the naked eye, the banknotes also contain machine-readable security features.

The new notes also feature large value numerals in a bolder design with more contrasting shades to make the banknotes easier to identify by colour.

Security features on the new notes | Image: European Central Bank

There are also tactile marks near the edges of the banknotes that are different for each

denomination.

The new notes are also a different size to the old €100 and €200 notes.

Both of them are now the same height as the €50 banknote.

However, their length remains unchanged - the longer the note, the higher the value.

The ECB adds that since the €50, €100 and €200 banknotes are now the same height, they can be more easily handled and processed by machines.

"They will also fit better in people's wallets and last longer, as they will be subject to less wear and tear", it says.