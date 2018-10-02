Dublin's Mont Clare Hotel shuts its doors for €10m renovation

One of Dublin's best-known hotels is closing its doors for the next 12 months.

The Irish-owned and family-run Mont Clare Hotel is to undergo a major transformation.

The business, owned by the O'Callaghan Collection, is set to re-open in the Spring of 2019.

The Mont bar renovation | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The hotel group say this is "the final phase of an extensive programme of refurbishments that have already taken place across O'Callaghan Collection's Dublin hotels".

This has seen the company invest over €100m to date across their hotels in Dublin, Gibraltar and Cambridge, England.

The Mont restaurant renovation | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The Mont Clare's s transformation will include a complete re-design of the interiors, with a new bar and winter garden.

It will also see extensive remodelling of the restaurant.

The Mont Winter Garden| Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The number of rooms will also increase from the current 74 rooms to 96 - along with technology upgrades.