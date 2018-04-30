Dublin's Connolly Station shut due to security alert

Connolly Station in Dublin has been closed to the public, following a security alert.

The alarm was raised when a suspicious item was found near platforms one and two shortly after 12.00pm.

Irish Rail say the station has been evacuated and closed on garda advice.

DART and Commuter services, which operate through Connolly, are running to other stations - but are not stopping at Connolly.

Other trains will terminate at the nearest possible station with road transfers in place.