Dublin man found guilty of double murder

A Dublin man has been found guilty of murdering two men in County Louth in 2012.

Jason O'Driscoll, with an address at Richmond Avenue, Fairview, had denied murdering 31-year-old Anthony Burnett and 25-year-old Joseph Redmond.

The two men, both from Ballybough in Dublin, were found dead in a burnt out car in Ravensdale Forest Park on 7th March 2012.

Both men had been shot in the head.

After more than seven hours of deliberations, the jury recorded a majority guilty verdict of 10 to 2 in the case of both murders.

Sentencing has been adjourned until Tuesday October 2nd to allow both families to prepare victim impact statements.