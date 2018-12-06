PICTURES: Dublin landmarks lit up as part of 'Winter Lights' project

Several famous Dublin landmarks are being lit up for the Christmas season, as part of 'Winter Lights Dublin City' scheme.

The concept is to illuminate the city in 13 locations for 30 nights using customised projections.

Image: Dublin City Council

Dublin City Council says it gives families lots of opportunities to see and experience the magical lights at a time and day that suits them.

The lights envelop their landmarks in a festive fantasy between sunset and 2.00am each night.

The projections are illuminating Dublin City Hall, Trinity College, Liberty Hall, Civic Offices, The GPO, The Mansion House, Hugh Lane Gallery, Custom House and Covanta Dublin Waste to Energy Plant in Poolbeg.

There are also enhanced Christmas lights are on Samuel Beckett Bridge, Millennium Bridge, O'Connell Street and Parliament Street.

The lights are eco-friendly and the technology for some of the projections will use lights that consume 80% less power than their traditional predecessors.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring said: "Our team has been working as hard as Santa's elves to make the vision of Winter Lights Dublin City a reality.

"It's another great reason to visit Dublin city this Christmas and view this exciting new seasonal experience that we hope will become a festive tradition."

