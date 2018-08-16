Dublin hospitals to 'actively discharge' patients to free up beds ahead of Pope's visit

Hospitals will 'actively discharge patients as appropriate' to free up beds ahead of the Pope's trip, the HSE has confirmed.

It's feared there could be a spike in casualties given the huge crowds coming to see the pontiff next week.

During the two-day visit by Pope Francis, 500,000 people are expected to attend mass in the Phoenix Park along with a further 70,000 in Croke Park for a special concert - including many elderly people.

A major emergency plan has been put in place involving around 1,500 gardaí and more than 1,000 medical staff.

As part of the preparations the main Dublin hospitals will be actively discharging patients to make sure they can deal with extra admissions if needed.

In a statement, the HSE said: "This applies to all hospitals in Dublin.

"We would stress that this would be carried out on a planned basis with discharge occurring as deemed medically appropriate for the individuals concerned."

Security and transport plans are also being put in place ahead of the papal visit to deal with the huge crowds expected to descend on the capital on August 25th and 26th.