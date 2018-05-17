Dublin department store Arnotts marks 175th birthday

Dublin's department store Arnotts is marking 175 years in business on Thursday.

The business opened its doors back in 1843.

It is Ireland’s oldest and largest single department store.

To mark the milestone, it is holding events into the weekend.

Irish illustrator Conor Merriman will be in-store signing copies of his Limited Edition Arnotts print, which can be seen in the current window displays and throughout the store.

A band will be in on Thursday, while Melina Malone will entertain customers into the evening with ae performance of classic soul and R&B.

For the younger audience, Ireland's Got Talent's star Jamie Skelton will be performing walk around close up magic throughout the store.

Singing waiters will also entertain unsuspecting diners in Clodagh's Kitchen.

The 1843 Tea Rooms will also offer a Victorian-inspired afternoon tea, as well as the newly curated Arnotts 175 Museum.

This space shows the history of Arnotts over the last 175 years.

The celebrations will continue into the weekend, with performances by The Swing Cats on Saturday and Sunday.

People have also been offering birthday wishes on social media: