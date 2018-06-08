Dublin apartment residents sent urgent warning over unsafe balconies

People living in a number of apartments in west Dublin have been warned not to set foot on their balconies – over fears they could collapse.

An urgent email has been sent to a number of residents in the Hunterswood housing estate in Ballycullen, Tallaght.

The email was sent by Keenan Property Management on behalf of the board of Hunterswood Management CLG.

Work began at the start of the year to replace 21 of the balconies' timber supports with steel frames – after a review highlighted rot.

However, the warning was sent out yesterday after engineers discovered that the deterioration was happening faster than first thought.

Landlords are being asked to urgently contact their tenants as the country basks in a heatwave.

Local councillor Charlie O'Connor says he's contacted South Dublin County Council to investigate – however it remains unclear if or when repair works will be carried out.

“I am waiting on confirmation in that regard but we are saying that it has to be immediate,” he said.

“This is an immediate situation; it is a story that has only developed

“I imagine that it came as a big shock to many locals in the Hunters Wood area and we are asking of the council – indeed demanding of the council – that urgent action be taken.”

A spokesperson for South Dublin County Council said it was “not involved in this matter” but noted it is “aware of the steps taken by the management company to resolve the issue.”

The management company is due to meet to discuss an immediate plan of works, but has not responded to requests for comment.