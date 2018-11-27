Dublin Port shuts due to strong winds

Strong winds have forced the closure of Dublin Port to shipping.

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings as the tail end of Storm Diana hits the country.

A status yellow wind warning is in effect for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Very wet and very blustery in most places this morning, with heavy downpours of rain, gales and severe gusts. Some spot flooding locally also. But brighter less windy weather with showers, already in the southwest will extend up across the country gradually. Top temps 8 to 12C. pic.twitter.com/YbU20UhNZI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 27, 2018

While a status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo.

Motorists are being urged to take extra care on the roads, reduce their speed and leave extra space between vehicles.

They are also being asked to watch out for pedestrians and other road users in the high winds.

While rain may also reduce visibility in some places.

🚨WEATHER WARNING🚨



⚠️YELLOW



📌Dublin, Louth, WX, WW, Meath, DL, Leitrim,

MO, SO



🌬️UPDATE Southeasterly winds mean speeds of 55-65

km/h with gusts 90-110 km/h for a time.

Strongest along exposed coasts (higher gusts possible). Winds will ease from the south

📅Today10am-2pm pic.twitter.com/Gbb4jg4Syx — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) November 27, 2018

Gardaí say the closure of Dublin Port has had a knock-on effect to traffic in the area.

Storm Diana Update. All cargo terminals are closed in Dublin Port until winds subside. #StormDiana #DublinPort pic.twitter.com/owWdBEiCQM — Dublin Port Company (@DublinPortCo) November 27, 2018

Traffic is being restricted entering the South Bore of the Port Tunnel, and is busy entering and leaving it.

It is busiest along the Grand Canal eastbound from Harold's Cross to Ranelagh Road according to Gardaí.

They are appealing to motorists to use alternate routes.

AA Raodwatch say: "Traffic is being metered into the southbound bore of Port Tunnel due to restrictions at the port. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

"As a result, traffic is very heavy entering the tunnel with delays back to J6 Balbriggan on the M1, with some motorists reporting delays of over one hour".