Dublin City Council to further consider prospect of allowing log cabins in back gardens

Dublin City Council has agreed to further look into the idea of allowing families build log cabins in their back gardens.

The proposal, which has been put forward by People Before Profit Councillor John Lyons, aims to give struggling relatives a chance to save for a home.

Andrew Montague, chair of Dublin City Council's Planning Committee, stressed that strict rules would be needed to make sure the incentive isn't abused.

Councillor Dermot Lacey said if the proposal is approved, then living standards must be kept high.

He argued: "We've a housing crisis, and many, many people - particularly in old Dublin City Council properties - have massively long back gardens.

"It's quite possible to provide accommodation for family members if this motion is adopted. I support its spirit and intent."

Councillor Daithi De Roiste, meanwhile, fears the cost of installing the cabins is too high for those already finding it hard to pay rent.

He noted: "They're €28,000 each... and €45,000 all-in with concrete, plumbing, wiring, all that kind of stuff.

"I balance that €45,000 cost with the fact that I think the only people that'll available of this will be scrupulous people who'll stick them out their back, get planning permission, have people living in them and be charging a nice high rent. That's my worry if something like this happens."

It comes as a homeless charity insists that more long-term solutions are needed.

Roughan MacNamara from Focus Ireland observed: "We really need to look at providing permanent housing of a high quality for people to build sustainable communities.

"We know what needs to be done to end homelessness - provide more housing. It's as simple as that."