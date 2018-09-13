Dublin City Council decides to not endorse any Presidential candidate

Dublin City Council has decided to not endorse any candidates for the upcoming Presidential election.

At a special council meeting today, councillors heard from a number of Presidential hopefuls - including journalist Gemma O'Doherty, businessman Peter Casey and actress Sarah Louise Mulligan.

The motion to not endorse any candidate was put forward by Councillors Ray McAdam and Kieran Binchy, with their fellow Councillors voting 29-9 to approve the motion.

Cllr McAdam claimed today's meeting reiterated why President Michael D Higgins, who is seeking re-election, "has been an outstanding President for our country & should remain in the job for another 7 years".

Two candidates - businessman Sean Gallagher and Senator Joan Freeman - have both received the backing of the required four local authorities so far, meaning they'll be on the Presidential ballot alongside President Higgins.

Only one other presidential hopeful - Dragons' Den star Gavin Duffy - has received endorsements so far, and currently only needs the support of one more council to secure his place on the final ballot.

Sinn Féin is also due to put forward a candidate, with their nominee set to be officially chosen this coming Sunday.

While most hopefuls are seeking endorsements from councils, a candidate can also be nominated by 20 members of the Oireachtas.

As the current office holder, President Higgins can nominate himself to run for a second term.

The nomination period runs until September 26th, a month before the Presidential election on October 26th.