Dublin Castle hosts International Congress of Parliamentary Women's Caucuses

The International Congress of Parliamentary Women's Caucuses is taking place in Dublin Castle.

The event, across Sunday and Monday, bringing together female parliamentarians from across the globe to discuss issues facing women.

Topics for discussion will include women's achievements in politics, proposals for action and women in the real world.

They will also focus on how parliamentarians can work to address these issues.

It will also celebrate 100 years since women got the vote.

Parliamentarians and speakers from over 40 countries will address the gathering - including those from the UK, US, Switzerland and Malawi.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

Green Party deputy leader Deputy Catherine Martin says progress on equality has been made - but still has a long way to go.

"We have made some inroads.

"But still if you look back to Countess Markievicz being the first ever female minister at Cabinet - and here we are in 2018, 100 years later, and we've only reached a maximum of four so obviously we have more to do.

"But also this conference is about engaging with the civil society groups.

"They're all invited: we have key women from every civil society group or charity in Ireland coming on Monday".