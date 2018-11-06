Dublin Airport saw record passenger numbers in October

Dublin Airport has said more than 2.8 million passengers travelled through it in October.

This is a 9% increase on the same month last year, and makes it the busiest October in the airport's 78-year history.

The number of passengers flying to and from continental Europe increased by 8%, as almost 1.5 million passengers travelled to and from European destinations.

More than 877,000 passengers travelled to and from UK destinations - a 4% increase the same period in 2017.

Transatlantic traffic to North America increased by 17%, with almost 390,000 passengers travelling on this route sector last month.

The number of passengers travelling to other international destinations in the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific regions increased by 19% - with almost 83,000 passengers flying to these routes in October.

More than 9,600 passengers travelled on domestic routes, which was a 21% increase when compared to the same month last year.

Dublin Airport has welcomed almost 27 million passengers in the first 10 months of the year - a 6% increase on 2017.

More than 1.6 million extra passengers have travelled through the airport between January and October.

So far this year, the number of passengers connecting through the airport to another destination has increased by 18%.

Dublin Airport has flights to almost 190 destinations in 43 countries, operated by 56 airlines.