WATCH: Dublin Airport PA system 'stuck on evacuation mode' earlier

The airport says there was a fault and no evacuation was required

WATCH: Dublin Airport PA system &#39;stuck on evacuation mode&#39; earlier

Image via @S3Clarke on Twitter

Updated: 09.35

There was some confusion earlier at Dublin Airport, after the public address system was stuck on evacuation mode due to a fault.

The airport said the issue affected Pier 1 gates in Terminal 1.

But authorities said there was no evacuation of this area, and sound engineers were investigating.

The alarm has since been turned off.

Some people at the airport posted videos of the incident on social media.

They showed confused passengers looking around them.

One man wrote: "It would be great if staff at Dublin airport could provide some directions".

Another said it was a "crazy scenario".



