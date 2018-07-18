Drugs worth around €3m uncovered in Dublin

Drugs worth an estimated €3m have been seized in Dublin.

Gardaí and Revenue officers stopped and searched a van in Kilbarrack in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

During the searches investigators found around 30kg of MDMA and 20kg of Ketamine.

During a follow up search an extra 1Kg of Herbal Cannabis - worth around €20,000 - was seized at a nearby house.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was brought to Raheny Garda Station.

Gardaí said the searches were conducted as part of ongoing joint investigations targeting the importation of drugs into Ireland.