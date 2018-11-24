Drugs worth €600,000 seized in Co Louth

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized cannabis herb worth €600,000 during an operation in Co Louth.

The discovery was made on Friday at around 8.00pm, as part of ongoing investigations targeting serious criminal activity in the region.

A premises was searched at Tallanstown in Ardee.

The cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €600,000 was seized.

Local Gardaí were supported by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

One man, aged 46, was arrested and is currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.