Drugs seized in Dublin city after men seen exchanging bags on the street

Gardaí in Dublin have seized one kilo of cannabis herb and arrested two men.

It was part of an operation that was carried out on Wednesday.



Gardaí on patrol at Parnell Street saw two men acting suspiciously and they were both observed exchanging rucksacks.

The men were immediately stopped and searched by gardaí.

During the course of this search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €100,000 was seized.

Both men were arrested and detained at Store Street garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.