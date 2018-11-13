Drugs, cars, cash and jewellery seized in CAB searches

The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized drugs, stolen cars, an air rifle, cash, jewellery and electronics in a series of raids in Meath and Dublin.

Gardaí said the investigation targeted an “organised crime gang made up of members of the one family” in county Meath.

Investigators believe the family are involved in drugs, theft and fraud.

Around 80 gardaí were involved in the searches at five homes and two offices.

Image: Criminal Assets Bureau

During the searches, investigators uncovered ecstasy pills believed to be worth €2,500 as well as €1,500 in cash.

Jewellery, documents, mobile phones and electronic devices we also taken.

Gardaí said they seized three stolen vehicles – and four that were found to be misusing “marked gas oil.”

Image: Criminal Assets Bureau

An eighth vehicle was seized as part of an investigation into the theft of an SUV in Cork.

They also confiscated an air rifle and “assorted plant, machinery and tools.”

CAB officers are currently examining the seized documents and “investigating the tax situation in relation to each of the targets.”

Officers from the CAB social welfare division are also investigating “social welfare issues that arise in relation to the targets.”