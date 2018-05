Drugs worth €55,000 have been seized in Limerick as well as €51,000 in cash.

Gardaí and Revenue officers searched a premises in the city yesterday afternoon.

Drugs including Alprazolam tablets and cannabis resin were discovered, along with the cash.

Cigarettes and tobacco were also seized during the operation.

A man in his 50s was arrested during the search.

He is being held at Roxboro Road Garda Station.