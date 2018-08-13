Dozens killed in explosion at arms depot in Syria

The blast in the town of Sarmada is said to have caused a building to collapse

News
Dozens killed in explosion at arms depot in Syria

This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers extinguishing a fire at the scene of an explosion that hit a five-story building, in the village of Sarmada. Picture by: AP/Press Association Images

An explosion at a weapons depot in Syria is reported to have killed at least 39 civilians.

Rescue workers have been using bulldozers to remove rubble after the explosion caused a building to collapse.

Ten people have been pulled out alive so far.

A dozen children were among those killed, according to the UK-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. 

BBC reports that the building is thought to have contained weapons belonging to an arms dealer.

The cause of the blast, which brought down the whole multi-storey building block, is unknown.

Picture by: AP/Press Association Images

The explosion happened in Sarmada in Idlib, which remains one of the few significant rebel-held areas in Syria.

The Syrian conflict began in 2011, and has left hundreds of thousands of people dead. 


4 Related articles
Hundreds of Syria White Helmets evacuated to Jordan by Israel

Hundreds of Syria White Helmets evacuated to Jordan by Israel

Chemical weapons watchdog says it's 'very likely' sarin and chlorine were used in Syria last year

Chemical weapons watchdog says it's 'very likely' sarin and chlorine were used in Syria last year

Ireland to give extra €1.25m to help Syrian refugees in Jordan

Ireland to give extra €1.25m to help Syrian refugees in Jordan

Israel hits "dozens" of Iranian targets in Syria after Golan Heights attack

Israel hits "dozens" of Iranian targets in Syria after Golan Heights attack