Downing Street labels reports of Brexit breakthrough "all speculation"

The UK Prime Minister’s office has labelled reports of a new Brexit plan aimed at avoiding a hard border in Ireland “all speculation.”

The Sunday Times reports that a deal keeping the entire UK within a customs union with the EU for a time after the official Brexit date is close to being agreed.

The paper reports that the EU is now willing to include the “bare bones” of the arrangement within the Withdrawal agreement – something it has previously warned was not legally possible.

The paper reports EU sources as warning that the deal is dependent on the UK signing up to a Northern Ireland specific backstop that would come in to force in case the wider agreement breaks down in later years.

The warning does not appear to have been included in the UK version of the report.

It claims that plans for a future economic partnership between the EU and the UK are far more advanced than had previously been disclosed – with a 50 page document to be published in the coming weeks.

It said that Downing Street now believes enough progress will be made in the talks this week for a special EU Summit to be called later this month.

This morning however, a Downing Street spokesperson told the Reuters news agency: “This is all speculation.”

“The Prime Minister has been clear that we are making good progress on the future relationship and 95% of the withdrawal agreement is now settled and negotiations are ongoing.”

It comes as more than 70 UK business leaders joined forces to call for a second Brexit referendum.

They have signed a letter warning of the possible economic damage of a ‘destructive hard Brexit.’