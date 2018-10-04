Donald Tusk says comparing EU to Soviet Union is 'unwise and insulting'

The European Council President has said comparing the European Union to the Soviet Union is as 'unwise as it is insulting'.

It comes following controversial remarks from the UK's foreign secretary over the ongoing tensions between the EU and UK as the latter prepares to leave the bloc.

Speaking at the Conservative party conference on Sunday, Jeremy Hunt compared the EU to the Soviet Union - claiming: "What happened to the confidence and ideals of the European dream?

"The EU was set up to protect freedom... it was the Soviet Union that stopped people leaving."

The comparison prompted anger from some senior EU and British officials, with Prime Minister Theresa May later stressing that the two unions were 'not the same'.

Today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with Mr Tusk in Brussels for what was described as a 'long discussion' about the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

Speaking after the meeting, the Polish politician said that the EU remains "united behind Ireland and the need to preserve the Northern Ireland peace process".

He insisted the EU will not give up seeking a workable solution to the Irish border issue.

However, Mr Tusk added: "In respecting our partners, we expect the same in return. Comparing the European Union to the Soviet Union is as unwise as it is insulting.

"The Soviet Union was about prisons and gulags, borders and walls, violence against citizens and neighbours. The European Union is about freedom and human rights, prosperity and peace, life without fear, it is about democracy and pluralism; a continent without internal borders or walls."

He highlighted the Salisbury poisoning - which the UK and European allies have accused Russia of being behind - as a demonstration that the "Soviet spirit is still alive".

Following his meeting with Mr Tusk, Leo Varadkar has this afternoon been meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his team.

Earlier, the Taoiseach said: "The negotiations are entering a critical phase, and time is running out. But I believe that an agreement is possible, with the right political will and focus on all sides."