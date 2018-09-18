Donald Tusk: Responsible action needed to avoid Brexit 'catastrophe'

The European Council President has said that EU leaders must 'act responsibly' to avoid a Brexit 'catastrophe'.

Mr Tusk also acknowledged that the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is "still quite possible".

He made the comments in a letter to European leaders ahead of a key summit this week, where they'll examine progress made in the negotiations ahead of the looming deadline for a Brexit deal.

While October has long been seen as the deadline for a deal, that could be pushed to November.

Addressing the leaders of EU member states, Mr Tusk observed: "First, we should reach a common view on the nature and overall shape of the joint political declaration about our future partnership with the UK. Second, we will discuss how to organise the final phase of the Brexit talks, including the possibility of calling another European Council in November.

"Third, we should reconfirm the need for a legally operational backstop on Ireland, so as to be sure that there will be no hard border in the future."

He added: "Let me recall that limiting the damage caused by Brexit is our shared interest. Unfortunately, a no deal scenario is still quite possible. But if we all act responsibly, we can avoid a catastrophe."

Meanwhile, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is today meeting with EU foreign ministers - including Tánaiste Simon Coveney - in Brussels ahead of the European Council gathering on Thursday.

Mr Barnier is set to update ministers on the current 'state of play' in the negotiations.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Minister Coveney stressed that the Government continues to have strong support for the EU's chief negotiator.

He noted: "Time is short and it is important that the UK delivers on its commitments and engages constructively with the EU’s proposed backstop.

"The EU has been clear that without an agreement on a backstop, there cannot be an agreement on the Withdrawal Agreement”.