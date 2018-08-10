Donald Trump is asking people to pick a Space Force logo

The campaign team of US President Donald Trump is asking people to choose a logo for his proposed Space Force.

His administration has reiterated its commitment to create a sixth branch of the US army - saying they hope to have it established by 2020.

A new report from the US Department of Defence has proposed the creation of a Space Development Agency for "next-generation capabilities for national security space development", and a Space Operations Force "to improve, evolve, and plan space warfighting".

It also encourages the "operating structure and accountable civilian oversight" for the new force to be put in place.

An e-mail has been sent by a political action committee, featuring six different logos made to look like mission patches.

However some people are pointing out that one of them is almost identical to NASA's official logo.

If the Trump campaign's design for a Space Force logo looks familiar, that's because it is. pic.twitter.com/ZI6WnyqJm3 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 9, 2018

One of the logo's also seems to imply that the Space Force is going to Mars, as it features the phrase 'Mars Awaits'.

While it has also been suggested that merchandise will be sold to publicise the Space Force campaign.

The e-mail, addressed to 'friends' of the Trump-Pence campaign, says: "President Trump wants a SPACE FORCE - a groundbreaking endeavour for the future of America and the final frontier.

"As a way to celebrate President Trump's huge announcement, our campaign will be selling a new line of gear.

"But first we have to make a final decision on the design we will use to commemorate President Trump's new Space Force - and he wants YOU to have a say".

The Trump campaign wants people to vote on a new logo for @realDonaldTrump's proposed #SpaceForce and they want you to buy a new "line of gear." Setting aside questions about the appropriateness of all this, keep in mind there may never be a Space Force. pic.twitter.com/TNoX285knV — Justin Fishel (@JustinFishelABC) August 9, 2018

The proposals for the new force have been met with criticism - with some of those opposed to the plan suggesting the new military branch will be redundant and expensive.

Others have raised concerns about the potential militarisation of space.