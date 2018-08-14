Donald Trump calls fired aide Omarosa Manigault Newman a 'dog' and 'crazed lowlife'

US President Donald Trump has called a former senior adviser a "dog" who is a "crazed, crying lowlife" after she released a tape in which the president expressed surprise at learning of her dismissal.

Omarosa Manigault Newman said she made the recording when Mr Trump called her the day after she was taken into the high-security Situation Room and fired by White House chief of staff John Kelly last year.

In the tape, played on NBC's Today programme on Monday, Mr Trump said "nobody even told me" about her leaving, to which she replies: "Wow."

He then adds: "You know they run a big operation, but I didn't know it.

"I didn't know that. Goddamn it. I don't love you leaving at all."

The president used the recording to attack his former employee straight after the broadcast on Monday and then again on Tuesday.

A tweet about Ms Manigault Newman said: "When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out.

"Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!"

Ms Manigault Newman is a former contestant on 'The Apprentice', which Mr Trump judged, and was given a job in the White House by the Trump administration after his election.

She later became the president's senior adviser.

Ms Manigault Newman has come under heavy criticism for revealing she made the recording in the White House's Situation Room, where top-level security decisions are made by the president and where phones and recording devices are banned.

Mr Trump's Twitter attack on Ms Manigault Newman comes a day after he initially responded with three tweets calling her "wacky", "vicious but not smart" and said "people in the White House hated her".

Ex-director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the White House, Omarosa Manigault is pictured with Donald Trump in February 2018 | Image: Van Tine Dennis/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

Ms Manigault Newman told NBC it was "sad, with all the things going on in the country" that the president "would take time out to insult me and my intelligence".

She added: "This is his pattern with African-Americans. He doesn't know how to control himself."

Mr Trump also denied saying the N-word "multiple times" while filming 'The Apprentice' with Ms Manigault Newman, which she claimed were in reference to Kwame Jackson, an African-American contestant on the show.

And she accused Mr Trump of lying to the American people, saying he "doesn't even know what's happening in his White House".

In her book, Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House, she said she had not signed a non-disclosure agreement.

On Monday Mr Trump claimed that she had.