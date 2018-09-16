'Dominant Puspure' - Ross lights up social media with latest sporting gaffe

The Department of Transport has said a statement from the Sports Minister appearing to congratulate Ireland's latest gold medal winner by the wrong name was sent as a result of an admin error.

A spokesperson said the press release was sent in error and had nothing to do with Minister Ross.

She said a lengthier email, that was sent immediately after the first and came with Puspure’s name correctly included, was the one that was approved by the minister.

36-year-old Sanita Puspure cruised to victory in World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria this morning.

Puspure comfortably beat off the challenge of Switzerland’s reigning world champion Jeannine Gmelin to finish with a time of 7:20:12.

The win prompted headlines praising Puspure for her ‘dominance’ - however a congratulatory press release from the Department appeared to confuse her name with her performance.

A screen-grab of the statement released by the Department of Transport and Sport this afternoon

The headline on the press release read: “Ministers congratulate Dominant on her assured dominance which led to long deserved gold.”

A statement attributed to Minister Ross said “Yesterday we thought that nothing could top the performances of Paul and Gary O'Donovan in the lightweight men’s double sculls at Plovdiv.

“But today we saw a performance of great tenacity and assurance as Dominant Puspure dominated her rivals in a brilliant single sculls final.

“Puspure has long deserved this gold.

“The celebrations in Cork will be mighty tonight and rightly so!.”

Ireland's Sanita Puspure takes home the gold, 14-09-2018. Image: INPHO/Detlev Seyb

It is not the first time Minster Ross has appeared to trip himself up in the world of sports.

After Thomas Barr came in fourth in the 400m hurdles at the Rio Olympics, he praised a 'Thomas Barry' for his performance.

He also famously posted a picture of Ireland full-back Rob Kearney after Ireland’s Grand Slam victory in March, mistaking him for his brother Dave.