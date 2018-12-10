Dogs Trust to 'paws' adoptions over the Christmas period

Dogs Trust is to suspend the re-homing of dogs from their centre over the festive period, to prevent people rushing out to get a dog for Christmas.

The charity had a 30% increase in people looking to give up their dog in January 2018, compared to the previous year.

It received 2,840 surrender requests this year, with 897 of those calls and e-mails in the first three months of 2018.

It said the top reason given for people looking to give up their dog was that they did not have enough time to look after them anymore

"Christmas is not a good time to take on a new dog, especially a puppy", the charity said.

"It is critical that dogs are provided with basic training and positive socialisation experiences in those first few months to set them up for the best start in life.

"Many people, often with the very best intentions, are simply unable to provide this at a busy time like Christmas."

The last re-homing day will be December 16th, and the charity will restart adoptions again on January 5th 2019.

Image: Dogs Trust

While its centre in Finglas will remain open to the public during that time, so people can visit all the dogs looking for homes - and then decide whether or not to adopt in the New Year.

Executive director at Dogs Trust, Suzie Carley, said: "Each year we are saddened and worried by the number of people looking to relinquish their dog, especially in the first few months after Christmas.

"Owning a dog is a long-term commitment so we are urging those thinking of getting a dog to please wait and take due consideration at any time of the year but especially when thinking of getting a dog for Christmas.

"Dogs Trust coined the phrase 'A dog is for life, not just for Christmas' 40 years ago this year, and sadly it is still as relevant today as it was then.

"We hope that by spreading this message that it will encourage people to wait and consider adding a dog to their family in the New Year instead, when the festivities have died down.

"We would encourage those who have made the decision to get a dog, to consider adopting from your local rescue centre, local pound or Dogs Trust and give a rescue dog the best second chance in life."