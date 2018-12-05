Documentary On Newstalk: The Hearts and Hands of the Music Makers

Ireland has a very long history and a very high reputation for its traditional music, but who makes the instruments that make the music?

Over the next fortnight, Documentary On Newstalk bring you another chance to hear the second series of 'The Hands & Hearts of the Music Makers', in which International Award Winning Producer Nuala Macklin travels the country, meeting members of the thriving community of highly-skilled craftsmen which produces some of the finest examples of world-class musical instruments.

In the programme, Nuala invites us once again to share her fun-filled insights into the hearts of this rare and wonderful breed of people while learning about the process of instrument-making.

Originally aired in March 2017, this repeat broadcast will play out at the following times:

Episode One of 'The Hands & Hearts of the Music Makers' airs on Saturday 1st December at 9pm/repeated at 7am on Sunday 2nd December.

In Episode One of 'The Hands & Hearts of the Music Makers', Martin Connolly in Ennis, Co. Clare will share the secrets of the accordion and play us a tune or two. While Eamonn Curran, Master Craftsman in Monaghan Town will tell us everything we need to know about Uileánn Pipes and his links to the Armagh Pipers Club.

World famous for his mystical Bodhráns, Seamus O’Kane in Dungiven, County Derry will have you laughing with lots of comical stories which helped form the tapestry of his amazing life.

Episode Two of 'The Hands & Hearts of the Music Makers' airs on Saturday 8th December at 9pm and is repeated on Sunday 9th December at 7am.

In the second programme in this Series, Banjo-Maker Tom Cussen from Clarinbridge, County Clare and member of the glorious Shaskeen traditional music band invites us to his workshop.

You may be surprised to discover another top calibre instrument maker right in the heart of Dublin city. Understated in his demeanour and a master of his craft, Belfast man Frank Tate has been crafting Mandolins in his Capel Street workshop for the past twenty years.

As an added treat, we get to hear American Musician, Composer and Playwright, Michael J. Myles giving his highly entertaining and unique perspective on the American Banjo from his signature stage production “From Senegal To Seeger” (recorded at the Tullamore Festival). And to top things off, how’s about a bit of Irish traditional music royalty with the surprise appearance of Planxty and Moving Hearts founder member Donal Lunny and his Mandolin. It really doesn’t get any better than this!

CREDITS: 'The Hands & Hearts of the Music Makers' was recorded and produced by Nuala Macklin – with Sound Editing by Sean Byrne.

The project was supported by a grant from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, as part of the Sound and Vision Scheme.