Documentary On Newstalk: All Mine

This weekend, Documentary On Newstalk will broadcast the premier of a new radio documentary, ‘All Mine’, which explores the experiences of a diverse group of Irish transgender people, ranging from an 18 year old Leaving Cert student, university students, activists, professionals, parents, and grandparents.

Produced by Maurice Kelliher and Shaun O’Boyle (aka Bureau), ‘All Mine’ will be broadcast on Newstalk on Sunday 24th June at 7am, and repeated on Sunday 30th June at 9pm

“Try this: imagine the world as a place where anyone can safely and even joyfully express themselves the way they’ve always wanted to. Nothing about the bodies they were born with or what they choose to do with those bodies – how they dress them, or decorate, or trim or augment them – would get people laughed at, or targeted, or in any way deprived of their rights. Can you imagine a world like that?”

―Kate Bornstein, author and activist

Transgender or Trans are umbrella terms for people whose gender identity or gender expression differs from the sex assigned to them at birth. The people taking part in this programme speak candidly about their experiences of being trans in Ireland today, and how their experiences around gender intersect with other aspects of their lives.

All of the people taking part in this programme are transgender men, women, or non-binary. In this documentary there is no voice-over, and no “outside” experts; the makers made a deliberate choice to use the authentic, first-person voice as the most powerful way to share these narratives, and to investigate a number of issues from a first-hand perspective. Key themes that emerge are: ‘coming out’ as trans; family, social, and work relationships; facing discrimination; the law, the Irish healthcare and medical system; reflections on education, visibility; activism; and the mental health challenges facing the trans community—which often come about due to the way in which they are treated or perceived.

Useful terms and definitions:

> Sex—The designation of a person at birth as male or female based on their anatomy (genitalia and/or reproductive organs) or biology (chromosomes and/or hormones). It might not be possible in all cases (e.g. intersex) to identify an individual as male or female at birth. For trans people, assigned sex may differ considerably from gender identity.

> Gender Identity—Refers to a person’s deeply-felt identification as male, female, or some other gender. This may or may not correspond to the sex they were assigned at birth.

> Gender Expression—The external manifestation of a person’s gender identity. Gender can be expressed through mannerisms, grooming, physical characteristics, social interactions and speech patterns.

> Sexual Orientation—Refers to a person’s physical, emotional or romantic attraction to another person. Sexual orientation is distinct from sex, gender identity and gender expression. Transgender people may identify as lesbian, gay, heterosexual, bisexual, pansexual, queer or asexual.

Information and support for the issues raised in this programme can be found at:

Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI): (01) 873 3575 / www.teni.ie

National LGBT helpline: 01 685 9280 / lgbt.ie

BROADCAST DETAILS: ‘All Mine’ will be broadcast on Sunday 24th June at 7am, and on Sunday 30th June at 9pm

PODCAST: The podcast will be available at http://www.newstalk.com/documentaryonnewstalk after the broadcast.

CREDITS: ‘All Mine’ was produced, recorded, and edited by Maurice Kelliher and Shaun O’Boyle (aka Bureau). Supported by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

About the producers:

Artist/maker Maurice Kelliher science advocate and communicator Shaun O’Boyle—aka Bureau—began co-producing documentaries and podcasts in 2013. They have produced audio for: BBC Radio 4, Irish Design 2015, Science Gallery Dublin, Documentaries on Newstalk, Festival of Curiosity, LGBT History Month UK, Science Gallery International, UCD/Shane Bergin, Inspirefest, and BBC World Service. They have been supported by: Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, Science Foundation Ireland, and the Mary Raftery Journalism Fund.

www.akabureau.com