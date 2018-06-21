Dixons Carphone Ireland moves to reassure customers after UK closures

The retail group Dixons Carphone Ireland says it plans to open more "bricks and mortar" stores here.

Dixons Carphone's brands include Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse.

It comes after its British arm, the Dixons Carphone Warehouse Group, announced plans to close 92 stores there this year.

Dixons Carphone Ireland have insisted the closures are in relation to the UK market only, and do not impact the Irish business.

It says the Irish firm enjoyed a strong financial year to the end of April - with increased market share in all categories including TVs, computing, mobile phones and white goods.

In a statement, it says: "Sales growth reflected an increasing demand from customers for better quality and more technologically advanced products."

The company also launched Google Home and Google Mini in the Irish market this week.

It says demand has also increased for high-end kitchen appliances and premium Smart TVs.

Its Currys PC World outlets are also to partner with SSE Airtricity Ireland to offer natural gas and electricity switching in selected stores.

Its statement adds: "In Ireland, Dixons Carphone is continuing to invest in its bricks and mortar stores across the country by creating 3-in-1 superstores which bring the Carphone Warehouse brand with Currys PC World together under one roof."

Currys PC World will also launch a new online platform in July.