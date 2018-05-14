Disclosures Tribunal: former head of Garda Press Office claims Callinan directed smear campaign

The former Garda Press Officer has told the Disclosures Tribunal that former Commissioner Martin Callinan directed him to run a smear campaign against Maurice McCabe, in the knowledge of Nóirín O’Sullivan.

Superintendent Dave Taylor has also said he heard Commissioner Callinan refer to Sgt McCabe as a kiddie fiddler to TD, John McGuinness.

Superintendent Taylor told the Tribunal he was always instructed verbally, rather than in written form, to discredit Maurice McCabe to journalists.

His appearance follows a protected disclosure he made previously in which he says he was directed to smear Maurice McCabe to journalists by Commissioner Martin Callinan and or Nóirín O’Sullivan.

Giving evidence at the Tribunal this morning, Superintendent Taylor said Commissioner Callinan directed it, while Ms O’Sullivan was aware of it, as was the head of Garda Communications, Andrew McLindon – all three deny this.

Supt Taylor said he was told that Maurice McCabe was driven by revenge to blow the whistle on penalty points – and that this was as a result of being investigated for a sexual offence years ago.

He said Commissioner Callinan was deeply frustrated that the penalty point issue was not abating and he was given specific instructions to drop it into conversations with the media that there was a back-story to Maurice McCabe.

Supt Taylor has also said he overheard Commissioner Callinan refer to Sgt McCabe as a kiddie fiddler to Deputy John McGuinness after a Public Accounts Committee hearing when the actions of whistleblowers were referred to by the Commissioner as “disgusting.”

Superintendent Taylor says the hundreds of texts he sent to Commissioners Callinan and O’Sullivan were to update them on mentions of Maurice McCabe in the media, and has denied telling Maurice McCabe that Commissioner Callinan composed negative texts for him to send to the media.

The evidence is continuing this afternoon.