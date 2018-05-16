Disclosures Tribunal: Taylor says O'Sullivan wouldn’t have been his first choice for Commissioner

Dave Taylor has told the Disclosures Tribunal that Nóirín O'Sullivan wouldn’t have been his first choice as Garda Commissioner.

The former head of the Garda Press Office Dave Taylor said he was disappointed when he was transferred to traffic, but couldn’t remember a text saying he was in the dungeon awaiting parole.

Superintendent Taylor has repeatedly failed to say when he realised that the smear campaign he waged against Maurice McCabe was wrong.

When Martin Callinan retired as Commissioner in March 2014, Superintendent Taylor says his negative briefings to journalists about Maurice McCabe stopped.

He says he never discussed the matter with then Deputy Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan after that point.

Around three months later, Ms O’Sullivan moved him out of the Press Office to Traffic.

Supt Taylor could not recall a text he sent to a colleague saying he was in the dungeon in Dublin Castle awaiting parole.

Supt Taylor said he was disappointed rather than angry at the move. The tribunal has previously heard that he felt he was shafted by Noirin O’Sullivan.

Upon her promotion to the role of commissioner, Supt Taylor sent Ms O’Sullivan a congratulatory text.

However, he accepted she wouldn't have been his number one choice and could not recall telling a colleague he was gutted.

Asked repeatedly to say when he came to the realisation that the smear campaign against Maurice McCabe was wrong, Supt Taylor said his thoughts evolved, but he couldn’t pinpoint when.