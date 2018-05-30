Disclosures Tribunal: O'Sullivan taking no comfort from withdrawal of some allegations

Nóirín O’Sullivan has told the Disclosures Tribunal that it gives her no comfort that Dave Taylor has withdrawn many of his allegations against her.

The former Garda Commissioner retired from her position in September 2017, after what she described as never-ending calls for her resignation following a series of garda scandals.

The Tribunal heard this morning that Superintendent Taylor now accepts that Ms O’Sullivan had no role in his arrest in 2015.

In a robust speech to the Tribunal this morning, chairman Peter Charleton said Supt Taylor previously claimed the investigation against him was biased because Commissioner O’Sullivan was behind it.

He questioned whether Supt Taylor had made false claims to wreak revenge against her.

Counsel for Dave Taylor clarified that the Superintendent no longer believes that the former commissioner had any part in his arrest for the unauthorised leaking of information to journalists.

Judge Charleton said he may take a certain view of the central allegations - that there was a smear against Maurice McCabe directed by garda management - if Supt Taylor is now saying he is blaming Ms O’Sullivan wrongly.

Asked if she took any comfort now that Supt Taylor has withdrawn many of the allegations against her, an emotional Ms O Sullivan said she took absolutely none, when she bears in mind the impact on her family, and most importantly the confidence in the Gardaí.

Asked by Judge Charleton about her personal thoughts on Superintendent Taylor, and why she fired him as Press Officer, Ms O’Sullivan said she felt he did not have her back.