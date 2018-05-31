Disclosures Tribunal: Journalist was told paedophile claim came from Nóirín O'Sullivan

The Disclosures Tribunal has heard that a journalist told her colleague she got negative information on Maurice McCabe from Nóirín O’Sullivan.

Alison O’Reilly said she did not believe it when Debbie McCann told her Sergeant McCabe was a paedophile, and that senior Gardaí told her that.

Earlier, the Tribunal heard a former Irish Independent journalist say crime journalist Paul Williams facilitated a smear against Maurice McCabe.

Mail on Sunday journalist Alison O’Reilly said she and her friend and colleague, Debbie McCann were in disagreement about whether Maurice McCabe was a paedophile.

Having met Sergeant McCabe, Ms O’Reilly said she had a gut feeling that the rumours about him were false.

Ms O’Reilly says she asked Ms McCann where she was getting all this information about Sgt McCabe and she said high up in the Gardai - Nóirín O’Sullivan, Dave Taylor and her father, a superintendent.

Ms O’Reilly says she asked Ms McCann was this 'all coming from your pal Noirin?' to which she said yes.

Earlier the Tribunal heard ex-Irish Independent journalist Gemma O’Doherty refer to crime journalist Paul Williams as a Garda puppet.

Ms O’Doherty said she believed Mr Williams facilitated a smear campaign against Maurice McCabe – which Mr Williams denies.