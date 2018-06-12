Disclosures Tribunal: Journalist rejects suggestion he colluded with gardaí to smear McCabe

A journalist with the Irish Examiner has rejected the suggestion that he colluded with gardaí to smear Maurice McCabe.

Juno McEnroe has refused to say whether he was negatively briefed by Dave Taylor, but admits that he did not hear the criminal allegations about Sgt McCabe until after Superintendent Taylor left the Garda Press Office.

The Tribunal is currently examining claims by Supt Taylor that he was ordered by garda management to negatively brief journalists about Sergeant McCabe.

Mr McEnroe is one of a number of journalists claiming privilege over conversations they’ve had with senior gardaí – despite former Commissioners Nóirín O'Sullivan and Martin Callinan, along with Supt Dave Taylor, waiving that privilege.

Mr McEnroe would not say if he was negatively briefed by Superintendent Dave Taylor.

However, he did say that he did not become aware of criminal allegations against Maurice McCabe until after Supt Taylor had left the Garda Press Office.

Chairman Peter Charleton said that meant he was never briefed negatively by Supt Taylor as Garda Press Officer, which Mr McEnroe denied.

Judge Charleton said he was playing games, which Mr McEnroe rejected.

Asked under cross examination if he believed his contacts in the gardaí in any way smeared Maurice McCabe, again Mr McEnroe declined to answer – prompting the suggestion that he was colluding with them as a result.

Mr McEnroe also rejected that.

His colleague in the Examiner, Cormac O’Keeffe, is also citing journalistic privilege, and could not confirm whether or not he had ever been negatively briefed by senior gardaí.