Disclosures Tribunal: Former secretary felt it was 'inappropriate' for Martin Callinan to advise Gerald Kean

The former private secretary to the ex-Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan says he felt it was inappropriate for him to advice well-known solicitor Gerald Kean.

Frank Walsh is the latest witness to give evidence to the Disclosures Tribunal, which is examining if there was a campaign to smear the whistleblower Sargeant Maurice McCabe.

The tribunal has already heard well-known solicitor Gerald Kean appeared on a radio show in 2014 where he defended the then-Commisioner Martin Callinan and criticised Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Mr Kean says he did this following a phone conversation with Martin Callinan.

Sargeant McCabe then wrote to Mr Kean complaining about the interview, which Mr Kean forwarded to the commissioner asking for advice.

This morning, Martin Callinan's then-private secretary Supt Frank Walsh told the tribunal he thought it was inappropriate for the commissioner to be seen to advise a solicitor about a case involving a garda.

The tribunal's Chairman Peter Charleton put it to him was he not utterly astonished by this - saying it was really, really really strange.

The secretary said the words 'utterly astonished' were a bit strong and he would use the words 'most unusual' and 'inappropriate.'

The private secretary later met Gerarld Keane, but says it was never meant to be a covert visit.