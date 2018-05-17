Disclosures Tribunal: Dave Taylor rejects suggestion that he decided to paint himself as a victim

Former Garda Press Officer Dave Taylor has rejected a suggestion he came up with a plan to shield himself from criminal and disciplinary measures by aligning himself with Maurice McCabe.

The Disclosures Tribunal is investigating whether Garda management directed Superintendent Taylor to smear Sergeant McCabe to journalists.

Today is Superintendent Taylor’s fourth day before the tribunal, and he again faced robust questioning by counsel for the former Garda Commissioners.

Mícheál P O’Higgins put it to Supt Taylor that there was not a single person offering direct evidence of his story that there was a smear campaign against Maurice McCabe.

Mr O’Higgins suggested that Supt Taylor was in a predicament; that the world was closing in around him; that he was under pressure at home; and that he had a strong sense of grievance that he was facing criminal and disciplinary proceedings.

It was also suggested that Supt Taylor became fixated with Nóirín O’Sullivan, and came up with a plan of revenge.

Supt Taylor rejected the suggestion that he decided to paint himself as a victim, sought to align himself with Sgt McCabe and attempted to sell to him and politicians a load of lies.

Mr O’Higgins said that Supt Taylor’s allegation of an orchestrated smear campaign formed the basis of the Disclosures Tribunal and was not the truth.

Supt Taylor said he did not accept the suggestion.

Former Justice Minister Alan Shatter is the next witness in the tribunal.