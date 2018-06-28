Disclosures Tribunal: Council for Garda Commissioners say Dave Taylor's account "a work of fiction"

A lawyer for two former Garda Commissioners has described Superintendent Dave Taylor’s Protected Disclosure as essentially a work of fiction at the Disclosures Tribunal.

The Tribunal has lately been focused on the claim by the former Garda Press officer that he was directed by management to negatively brief journalists about Maurice McCabe.

In a lengthy and hard-hitting submission, counsel for former Commissioners Martin Callinan and Nóirín O’Sullivan summarised by saying Superintendent Dave Taylor’s protected disclosure was essentially a work of fiction.

Shane Murphy said that the only direct evidence of an orchestrated smear campaign was the account of Superintendent Taylor, which was utterly lacking in credibility.

Mr Murphy said the allegation of such a coordinated campaign has caused significant damage to the reputation and standing of An Garda Siochana and for Nóirín O’Sullivan and Martin Callinan.

He said that if the Tribunal Chairman agreed that Dave Taylor’s claims were fiction, it would serve the public interest in establishing how a mere allegation could become received truth at enormous personal cost to the individuals involved and at enormous cost to society.

Earlier counsel for Dave Taylor said his client’s evidence was capable of being believed, but said whether it should be was up to Judge Charleton.